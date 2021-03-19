Analysts Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to post sales of $12.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.68 billion and the highest is $13.48 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $8.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $55.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.63 billion to $56.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $59.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.54 billion to $60.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Shares of ABBV opened at $103.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in AbbVie by 70.8% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

