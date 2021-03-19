Analysts Anticipate Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) will announce ($0.78) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allakos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the lowest is ($0.88). Allakos posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($4.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.44) to ($3.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.42) to ($4.45). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02.

ALLK has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

In related news, major shareholder Robert J. More sold 4,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $552,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $31,059,094 over the last 90 days. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Allakos by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLK traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,859. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.95 and its 200-day moving average is $110.72. Allakos has a 52 week low of $42.89 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 1.02.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

