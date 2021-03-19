Analysts Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,323,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after buying an additional 62,691 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.75. 10,708,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,798. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.