Analysts Anticipate Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.23). Glaukos posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on GKOS. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

NYSE:GKOS traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.43. The company had a trading volume of 559,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,801. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.24. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $99.00.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $439,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,102 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Glaukos by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Glaukos by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 31,597 shares during the period.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

