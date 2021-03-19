Analysts Anticipate Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.56. 621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,575. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $58.17 and a fifty-two week high of $111.99.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,258,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,707,246.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $904,100.00. Insiders sold a total of 122,200 shares of company stock worth $13,094,436 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

