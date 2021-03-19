Analysts Anticipate HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.45). HollyFrontier posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 139.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $4.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%.

HFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after buying an additional 1,655,190 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 551.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after buying an additional 2,159,398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 34.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after buying an additional 645,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after buying an additional 1,277,802 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.29. 4,008,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

