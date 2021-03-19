Analysts Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.16 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will report sales of $17.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.64 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $51.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.56 million to $59.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $331.47 million, with estimates ranging from $291.13 million to $396.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on MYOV. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $752,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 175,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,935.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,425 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

