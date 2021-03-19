Analysts Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to report sales of $3.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $3.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $35.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $55.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $38.33 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

Shares of PTGX opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $31.58.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

