Analysts Anticipate Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to Announce -$0.59 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.17). Teladoc Health reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDOC. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

NYSE TDOC traded up $5.55 on Friday, reaching $190.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,748,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of -133.55 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $134.13 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.85 and a 200-day moving average of $218.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $6,004,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,521,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $3,703,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,296 shares in the company, valued at $100,436,861.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,040 shares of company stock worth $78,534,115 over the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

