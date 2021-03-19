Analysts Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.52. Texas Instruments reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $8.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.98. 8,292,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,911,982. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $181.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.39.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $279,217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

