Analysts Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $7.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $9.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $10.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.11.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM opened at $161.57 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $167.79. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.38.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.