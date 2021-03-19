Analysts Expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Post Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to post $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.17. Becton, Dickinson and posted earnings per share of $2.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $12.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $12.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.02 to $14.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,403,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,029,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 14.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 31.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $239.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.