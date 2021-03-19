Analysts Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. DexCom reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. Citigroup reduced their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.35.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $388,278.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,054,615.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,171 shares of company stock valued at $33,077,263. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in DexCom by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 6.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 29.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in DexCom by 2.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $339.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.50. DexCom has a 12 month low of $191.16 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 140.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.