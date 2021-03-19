Analysts Expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Energizer posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

ENR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. 1,010,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,792. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Energizer by 4.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.