Analysts Expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $421.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to report sales of $421.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $411.60 million and the highest is $432.10 million. Herc posted sales of $436.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

HRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $100.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $110.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,964,000 after acquiring an additional 77,588 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Herc by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Herc by 40,000.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

