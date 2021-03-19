Analysts Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.73. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.03 million.

MCFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.54. 253,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,752. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $559.75 million, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

