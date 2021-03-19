Analysts Expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to announce sales of $155.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Orion Group reported sales of $166.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $697.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $675.98 million to $730.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $744.95 million, with estimates ranging from $738.39 million to $751.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $170.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

ORN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,697,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Group by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 183,784 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Orion Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 362,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 140,509 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Orion Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 130,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Orion Group by 377.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 154,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.26. Orion Group has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $6.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

