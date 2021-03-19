Analysts Expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Post $5.26 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will post earnings of $5.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.90 to $6.14. Quidel posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 331.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $28.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.50 to $29.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $17.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quidel.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%.

QDEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $917,709.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,699.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Quidel by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Quidel by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel during the third quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Quidel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quidel stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $136.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel has a 1 year low of $78.16 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.24 and a 200-day moving average of $205.04.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.