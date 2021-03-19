Analysts Expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.86 Million

Brokerages expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) to post $77.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.90 million and the lowest is $77.81 million. Talend posted sales of $68.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full year sales of $327.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $328.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $375.60 million, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $376.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Talend.

Get Talend alerts:

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. Talend’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TLND shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 988 shares of Talend stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $54,478.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,006,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,107 shares of company stock valued at $867,480 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new stake in Talend during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,810,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,052,000 after purchasing an additional 390,957 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,451,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,642,000 after purchasing an additional 395,186 shares in the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 925,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,483,000 after purchasing an additional 72,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 829,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,402,000 after purchasing an additional 126,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

TLND opened at $64.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average of $43.42. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Featured Article: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talend (TLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.