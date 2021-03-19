Analysts Expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.06 Million

Brokerages expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will announce $37.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.81 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $43.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $147.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.82 million to $151.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $142.62 million, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $143.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 298,726 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $8,128,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $8,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $11.48 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $882.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 304.82, a current ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

