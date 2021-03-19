Analysts Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Billion

Analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to post sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.62 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $7.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $23.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.53 billion to $27.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.78 billion to $37.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.58.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAL opened at $60.82 on Friday. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.