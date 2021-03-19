Analysts Expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $663.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will report $663.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $667.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $659.50 million. Valvoline reported sales of $578.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

NYSE VVV opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $26.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

