Analysts Expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VEREIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. VEREIT reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VEREIT.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VER. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

NYSE:VER traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,090. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 44.38%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

