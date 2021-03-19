Analysts Expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Welltower posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank downgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.98.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.72. 3,416,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,881. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after buying an additional 1,030,817 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Welltower by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,256 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Welltower by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,213,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Welltower by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

