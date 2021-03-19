Analysts Issue Forecasts for IMV Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IMV in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IMV’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of IMV to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of IMV stock opened at C$3.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.79. The firm has a market cap of C$266.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57. IMV has a 1 year low of C$1.98 and a 1 year high of C$9.25.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

