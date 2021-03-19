Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 19th (AMRK, AMTX, ARKO, BTRS, CONE, CSTR, FFIC, KYYWF, MDXG, MPLN)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021


Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, March 19th:

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK). They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC). DA Davidson issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Investec initiated coverage on shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF). Investec issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC). DA Davidson issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP). They issued a $70.00 price target on the stock.

