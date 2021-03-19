Analysts Offer Predictions for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

AMPH stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $849.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after acquiring an additional 485,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,439,000 after purchasing an additional 291,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 235,070 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,215,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $80,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 30,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $566,381.53. Insiders have sold 166,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

