Analysts Offer Predictions for Delek US Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Delek US in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Delek US alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DK. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE DK opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.19. Delek US has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Delek US by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Delek US during the third quarter valued at $401,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 36.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,583 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 111.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after buying an additional 829,757 shares in the last quarter.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.