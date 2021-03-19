Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Village Farms International (VFF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Village Farms International (NASDAQ: VFF):

3/19/2021 – Village Farms International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

3/17/2021 – Village Farms International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.50 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Village Farms International had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Village Farms International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

3/15/2021 – Village Farms International was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Village Farms International is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Village Farms International was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Village Farms International was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Village Farms International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $26.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Village Farms International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

1/21/2021 – Village Farms International had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $13.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Village Farms International had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 173,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,565. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.54 and a beta of 4.02. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $20.32.

Get Village Farms International Inc alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $558,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Henry sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $131,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 340,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,794,700. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.