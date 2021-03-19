Analysts Set Expectations for Ag Growth International Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AFN. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.38.

AFN stock opened at C$45.29 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$15.00 and a 12 month high of C$48.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.77. The stock has a market cap of C$847.74 million and a PE ratio of -15.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.74%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

