Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 19th (A, AMTX, ASAZY, CAGDF, CGY, ENPH, EPAC, FPRUY, FRRPF, HEI)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 19th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cormark. Cormark currently has a C$76.50 target price on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a neutral rating to a positive rating. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has $200.00 price target on the stock.

CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC). They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $384.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paycom’s latest quarterly results reflect that it has managed to continue its growth momentum despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its revenues increased mainly driven by new client additions, which offset the negative impact of interest-rate cuts and lower headcounts at client offices. The company’s differentiated employee strategy, measurement capabilities and comprehensive product offerings are helping it win new customers. Further, solutions like Ask Here and Manager on-the-Go, both focusing on greater employee usage and efficiency, are tailwinds. Nonetheless, its near-term results are likely to be affected by headcount reductions across its client base due to the pandemic. Moreover, we anticipate near-term headwinds to margin due to the lower interest rates. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a neutral rating to a positive rating. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has $345.00 price target on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a negative rating to a positive rating.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jonestrading. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

