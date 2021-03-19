Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) recently:

3/16/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/15/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

2/25/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $27.50 to $29.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $27.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,156. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 113.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 71,758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 67,319 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 14.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

