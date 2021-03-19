Analyzing AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) & Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare -52.46% -28.68% -21.51% AVITA Medical N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and AVITA Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $27.26 million 2.69 -$1.70 million ($0.10) -44.40 AVITA Medical $14.26 million 32.22 -$42.03 million ($2.07) -10.26

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than AVITA Medical. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVITA Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sensus Healthcare and AVITA Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 1 5 0 2.83 AVITA Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $4.98, indicating a potential upside of 12.24%. AVITA Medical has a consensus price target of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 82.44%. Given AVITA Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than Sensus Healthcare.

Summary

AVITA Medical beats Sensus Healthcare on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sculptura product, a proprietary robotic intraoperative radiation therapy system that uses patented Beam Sculpting capabilities to treat various cancers during surgery; and Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc. operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients eighteen years and older. The company has a research collaboration with the University of Colorado School of Medicine to establish and explore development of a spray-on treatment for patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and a research collaboration with Houston Methodist Research Institute to explore novel approaches for skin rejuvenation. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to AVITA Medical Inc. in December 2020. AVITA Medical Inc. is based in Valencia, California.

