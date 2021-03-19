Analyzing Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) & Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Biogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Biogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Biogen and Freeline Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen 5 15 12 0 2.22 Freeline Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Biogen currently has a consensus price target of $304.47, indicating a potential upside of 14.17%. Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.41%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than Biogen.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biogen and Freeline Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen $14.38 billion 2.83 $5.89 billion $33.57 7.95 Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Freeline Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Biogen and Freeline Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen 35.63% 51.00% 23.54% Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Biogen beats Freeline Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; and FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE. In addition, the company offers RITUXAN for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and OCREVUS for treating relapsing MS and primary progressive MS; and other anti-CD20 therapies. Further, it develops BIIB061, BIIB091, and BIIB107 for MS and neuroimmunology; Aducanumab, BAN2401, BIIB092, BIIB076, and BIIB080 to treat Alzheimer's disease and dementia; BIIB067, BIIB078, BIIB105, BIIB100, and BIIB110 to treat neuromuscular disorders; BIIB124, BIIB094, BIIB118, BIIB101, and BIIB122 for treating Parkinson's disease and movement disorders; BIIB111 and BIIB112 to treat ophthalmology related diseases; BIIB125 and BIIB104 for treating neuropsychiatry; Dapirolizumab pegol and BIIB059 to treat immunology related diseases; BIIB093 and TMS-007 to treat acute neurology; BIIB074 and BIIB095 for neuropathic pain; and SB11 and SB15 biosimilars, which are under various stages of development. The company offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. It has collaboration and license agreements with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Neurimmune SubOne AG; and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in dose-escalating Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT210, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hemophilia A. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

