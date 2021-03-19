Analyzing Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) & Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) and Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

6.1% of Siebert Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Freedom shares are held by institutional investors. 66.6% of Siebert Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.9% of Freedom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Siebert Financial and Freedom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siebert Financial $28.59 million 5.57 $3.61 million N/A N/A Freedom $121.90 million 25.04 $24.84 million N/A N/A

Freedom has higher revenue and earnings than Siebert Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Siebert Financial and Freedom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siebert Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Siebert Financial has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freedom has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Siebert Financial and Freedom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siebert Financial 5.39% 8.15% 0.63% Freedom 29.82% 36.38% 6.88%

Summary

Freedom beats Siebert Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company provides online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services. It also offers self-directed retirement accounts; and custodial services, as well as lends customers a portion of the market value of marginable securities held in the customer's account. In addition, the company provides data technology platform that offers services, such as email and messaging, market data systems and third party trading systems, business productivity tools, and customer relationship management systems. Further, it offers a Robo-Advisor that provides clients with an automated wealth management solution; and various insurance products, such as fixed annuities and property and casualty insurance. Siebert Financial Corp. maintains 18 retail discount brokerage offices. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services. It also provides capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings and follow-on offerings; and debt capital markets solutions that focuses on structuring and distributing private and public debt for various purposes, including buyouts, acquisitions, growth capital financings, and recapitalizations. In addition, the company is involved in trading, investment, and brokerage activities. Further, it act as an intermediary between borrowers and lenders of short-term funds and provide funding for various inventory positions; and employs repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements in proprietary trading activities. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.