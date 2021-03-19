Analyzing Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) & Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) and Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sprott Focus Trust and Solar Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott Focus Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Solar Capital 0 3 4 0 2.57

Solar Capital has a consensus target price of $18.57, suggesting a potential upside of 1.76%. Given Solar Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solar Capital is more favorable than Sprott Focus Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott Focus Trust and Solar Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Focus Trust N/A N/A N/A Solar Capital -3.90% 7.19% 3.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sprott Focus Trust and Solar Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Focus Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solar Capital $154.71 million 4.99 $56.02 million $1.71 10.67

Solar Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Sprott Focus Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Sprott Focus Trust has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Capital has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sprott Focus Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Solar Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Solar Capital pays out 95.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Solar Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Solar Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Sprott Focus Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Solar Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of Sprott Focus Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Solar Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Solar Capital beats Sprott Focus Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Russell 3000 Index. It was formerly known as Royce Focus Trust, Inc. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. was formed on March 2, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.