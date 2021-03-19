Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,330 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Anaplan worth $76,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,575,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,481,000 after acquiring an additional 193,099 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,737,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,692,000 after acquiring an additional 267,539 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at $168,328,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 123.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,925,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,479,000 after buying an additional 1,063,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 6,673.3% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,722,000 after buying an additional 1,884,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $164,477.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,651.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $45,041.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,980 shares of company stock valued at $20,448,429 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PLAN opened at $53.18 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.37.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. FBN Securities boosted their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

