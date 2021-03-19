Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 18,435 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $28,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.77. 16,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,405. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.67. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.