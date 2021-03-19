Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 68,462 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2,226.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,462 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.85.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,428,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,199. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.12 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.43 and its 200-day moving average is $119.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

