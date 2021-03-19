Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 765 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,535,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,443,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $377,138,000 after purchasing an additional 122,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.56.

ACN traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $265.95. The company had a trading volume of 63,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,457. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.51. The stock has a market cap of $175.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.69 and its 200 day moving average is $244.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

