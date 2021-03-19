Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.33. 106,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,395. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $145.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

