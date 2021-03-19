Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,364 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,116,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 415,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,143,466. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $50.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41.

