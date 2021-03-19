Ancora Advisors LLC Has $11.34 Million Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,452 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Arcosa worth $11,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,339,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,868,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,898. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. G.Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Gabelli lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. CJS Securities lowered Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

