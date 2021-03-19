Ancora Advisors LLC Has $14.38 Million Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Ashland Global worth $14,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 835.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246,774 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

ASH stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.45. 4,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,022. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $92.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

