Ancora Advisors LLC Has $14.56 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 182,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $7,138,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.53.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $9.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $357.38. 303,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,253. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The company has a market cap of $355.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.