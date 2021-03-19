Ancora Advisors LLC Has $17.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,859 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 707.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 62,622 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.76. 251,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,634,294. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.93. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

