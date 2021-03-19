Ancora Advisors LLC Has $18.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 56.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 67,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.42. 34,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,088. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $226.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

