Ancora Advisors LLC Has $27.56 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 909,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.9% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $27,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,813,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,644,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $331.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

