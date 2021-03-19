Ancora Advisors LLC Has $9.05 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Raymond James worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Raymond James by 17.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after buying an additional 27,276 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 136.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.46. 24,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,258. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $124.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 3,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $481,554.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,442.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,638. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

