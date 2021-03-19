Ancora Advisors LLC Has $92.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $92,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $360.27. The company had a trading volume of 360,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,502. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $366.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

